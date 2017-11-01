Terrington St Clement autumn extravaganza attracts thousands

Fundraisers in Terrington St Clement treated the village to an autumn extravaganza of entertainment,

Thousands enjoyed displays and demonstrations, competitions, live music, fancy dress and a classic car and scooter show, all thanks to Terrington Community Fund and some local sponsors.

Autumn Extravaganza IAO Terrington Community Fund. At Terrington St Clement Recreation Ground. Pictured controlling the Cherrie Picker Alfie Rumsey.

The fund, which raises money to help worthy causes and individuals, stages the extravaganza every two years, alternating it with a Christmas pantomime.

And the group’s chairman, Mark Wilson, said this year’s event would go down as one of the most successful and best supported.

He said: “The field was packed all afternoon and there must have been at least 4,000 people on the field to watch the fireworks,”

Organisations which had stalls and stands included the Women’s Institute, the church bellringers, the ATC and Girl Guides, Marshland Archers and various crafts people.

Autumn Extravaganza IAO Terrington Community Fund. At Terrington St Clement Recreation Ground. Pictured demonstrating a RTA by Norfolk Fire Service.

There were demonstrations by the Misfit Molly Dancers and by Terrington’s retained firefighters.

Mark said: “The fire team had a good day. They have been trying to recruit more team members and as a result of Saturday’s display they had several people come forward interested in joining them.”

There was also an impressive line-up of classic cars with the winner being Stuart Glover’s Ford Escort Mexico.

The fund committee organised the event, together with support from the area’s Young Farmers, plus donations from the parish council and other sponsors.

Autumn Extravaganza IAO Terrington Community Fund. At Terrington St Clement Recreation Ground. Pictured some of the children in their Halloween Costumes.

Mark said: “It meant we were able to put on a fantastic event and finish it off with a spectacular fireworks display.”

Competition winners included: Animal photographs: Under 16 years, 1 Lewis Good, 2 Evie Rye; over 16, 1 Jake Whitehouse, 2 Lawrence Defty; pumpkin carving, under 11 years, 1 Seth Rye, 2 Tia Rye; 11 to 16 years, 1 Lily Paul, 2 Ava Thompson; over 16, 1 Lisa Ringer, 2 Terrington Tigers: funniest vegetable, 1 Seth Rye, 2 Margaret Morton/Judy Bates: largest pumpkin, under 16, 1 Summer Ringer, 2 Layla Ringer; over 16, 1 Andy Defty.

Autumn Extravaganza IAO Terrington Community Fund. At Terrington St Clement Recreation Ground. Pictured some of the children in their Halloween Costumes.