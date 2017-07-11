Terrington St Clement bowlers raise hundreds to support stroke survivors

Terrington St Clement Memorial Bowls Club has raised £300 to support patients who have suffered a stroke.

The club donated the funds to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s A rated stroke unit.

Members who had won prizes and trophies during the season had donated that money to the fundraising, along with supporting two raffles.

George and Brenda Girdlestone presented a cheque to staff on West Raynham Ward.

Picture: SUBMITTED