Terrington St Clement bowlers raise hundreds to support stroke survivors

Terrington St Clement Memorial Bowls Club has raised £300 to support patients who have suffered a stroke.
The club donated the funds to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s A rated stroke unit.
Members who had won prizes and trophies during the season had donated that money to the fundraising, along with supporting two raffles.
George and Brenda Girdlestone presented a cheque to staff on West Raynham Ward.
Picture: SUBMITTED
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.