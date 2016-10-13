Terrington St Clement charity group makes donation to mayor’s appeal

A village charity group has lent its support to civic efforts to support a popular West Norfolk theatrical organisation.

The Lynn-based Lavender Hill Mob theatre company was chosen as borough mayor David Whitby’s charity for the year when he took up the civic office in May.

And the Terrington St Clement Community Fund has now donated £500 towards the cause.

Committee member, Andrew Hornigold. explained that it was a contribution from all of the money-raising events organised by the Community Fund including monthly pub quizzes, a beer festival, a Burn’s Night celebration and their latest event, a clay pigeon shoot held last month.

He said: “When we heard that the borough mayor’s chosen charity for 2016 was the Lavender Hill Mob theatre company we felt this was a cause especially close to our hearts and deserved our support.

“We raise money to help people within our community and the work of the Lavender Hill Mob falls within that remit.

“It is does a fantastic job for youngsters all over West Norfolk, including our own part of the borough.”

The fund is no stranger to the world of entertainment as it stages its own pantomime in the village every two years.

Rehearsals are already underway for this year’s production of Sleeping Beauty, which will take place in early December.

Fund chairman Mark Wilson is pictured presenting the cheque to borough mayor and mayoress David and Linda Whitby.