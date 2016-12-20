Terrington St Clement community rallies to support family reeling from house fire and bereavement

A community is rallying round to support a man whose home was wrecked by fire at the weekend, only days after the death of his mother.

The man, named locally as Jamie Wood, was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation following the blaze in Chapel Road, Terrington St Clement, late on Saturday night.

House fire at Chapel Road Terrington St Clements ANL-161219-081640009

A woman and two children who had been staying at the property temporarily were taken to a local hotel.

Concerns have been raised that they may be left homeless from tonight, as they had not been formally registered as living there before the blaze.

But Freebridge Community Housing have said they will provide temporary accommodation as necessary until a solution is found.

Director of property Colin Davison said: “We are in close contact with the those affected by the fire and will continue to support them in any way we can.

“In the meantime we are working alongside the fire service while they conduct their investigations into what happened.”

Neighbour Charlie Howling posted an appeal for donations to the family on Facebook during the early hours of Sunday.

Yesterday, she said she had been “overwhelmed” by the response, which included the collection of seven bags of clothes, a donation of toys from the KL.FM toy appeal and offers of food and clothing from Asda and Tesco respectively.

Other supporters have offered furniture, while Miss Howling’s mother, Josh, also bought underwear and toiletries out of her own pocket.

Miss Howling said: “It’s been an amazing response.”

Officials of the Terrington Community Fund also donated the £606 proceeds of their monthly quiz, held at the Wildfowler pub on Sunday night, to the cause.

Group chairman Mark Wilson revealed they decided to support the family after his wife saw the Facebook appeal.

He said he had spoken to the family to secure their consent before going ahead and was told they had been left with “nothing” by the blaze.

And he praised the response to the blaze showed the strength of the local community, adding: “People dug so deep, they really did. To raise that amount at a local pub quiz is credit to the village.

“The village is getting stronger and stronger. The only good thing that can come out of things like this is what’s happening now.”

Anyone who can help is asked to email charlie.howling@yahoo.co.uk.