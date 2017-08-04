Terrington St Clement couple go the extra mile for charity cycle challenge

A couple from Terrington St Clement have raised hundreds for a charity cause after getting on their bikes for cancer.

Heidi and husband Stephen Potter completed a 99-mile coastal cycling challenge on Saturday which has so far raised more than £850 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Heidi and Stephen Potter after completing their 99 for a 99 cycling challenge. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The challenge, which they named ‘99 for a 99’, was in memory of Heidi’s grandmother and was so-named as after they finished the ride, they rewarded themselves with a 99 ice cream.

The coastal route took the pair from their Terrington St Clement home to Great Yarmouth pier, via Old Hunstanton Lighthouse, Cley Windmill and Happisburgh Lighthouse.

Although the weather was kind to them for the majority of the journey, the couple were tested by the conditions in the last quarter when the rain and wind hit them from all directions.

Heidi said: “We had to adjust some of the route towards the end due to the rain, which meant we went over our planned 99 miles by three miles.”

She said the ride also took a little longer than they had expected as they experienced a puncture only an hour into the journey.

“We were forever moving aside for the traffic building up behind us on the coastal roads, but we had plenty of encouragement along the way – plenty of waves, thumbs up and horns tooting (they were all smiling, so I’m hoping they were toots of encouragement),” Heidi added.

“We had a lovely lady at Cley Windmill giving us her only change, telling us that she had lost a few close friends to pancreatic cancer.”

Other supporters included a man who pulled over to give their following support crew a donation, as well as a £10 note being handed to them through a car window.

“We had a couple of hairy moments – I had both a loose dog and chicken run in front of me at separate times,” Heidi said.

There was also a slightly worrying stage when a bus got a bit too close at about 50mph, she said.

“We managed to cross our finish line before it got dark, to be greeted by Sandra, Ian, my mother, brother, sister-in-law and my little nephew.

“And we finally had our ice cream! Only for Stephen thinking it funny to push it in my face – cycling all that way to waste an ice cream,” Heidi added.

Stephen Potter, second from left, and Heidi Potter, second from right, with family and friends supporting them on their 99 for a 99 cycling challenge. Photo: SUBMITTED.

But the day was not just about the 99 ice cream at the end of it – it was to honour Heidi’s grandmother Sheila Ashton, of Tilney St Lawrence and raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The pair started planning the challenge in February this year after Sheila was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“This mad idea was created for her after she was diagnosed in February and she loved the whole idea of it – especially Stephen’s idea of treating ourselves to a 99 ice cream cone at the end,” Heidi said.

“Sadly, my beautiful Nanny passed away on April 23. This is, and always has been, for her.

“My Nanny was everything to me. She was always the one I would turn to for advice, support and honesty, and she helped me through some very difficult times.”

The pair have so far raised £850, but you can still support them via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heidi-potter or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-potter3.