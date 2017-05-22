Search

Terrington St Clement fundraiser helps Christian Aid

Coffee Morning and Soup lunch in aid of Christian Aid at Terrington St Clement Methodist Church

A soup lunch and coffee morning at Terrington St Clement Methodist Church raised £101 for Christian Aid.

Helen Maguire said: “It was the first time in a while that we’ve raised money for Christian Aid.

“It went quite well but it would have perhaps been nice to have a few more people through the door.”

Around 18 people attended the lunch, with a few visitors staying on from the coffee morning earlier.

Tomorrow night, Helen and her husband, the Reverend Andrew Maguire, will be doing a talk at Gaywood Church Rooms, starting at 7.30pm, talking about their recent trip to Kenya.

