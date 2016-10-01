Search

Terrington St Clement harvest lunch success

Harvest coffee with stalls, raffle and lunches, Terrington St Clement Methodist Church LtoR, Frauke Adkins, Linda Howling, Mary Houghton, David Little, Claire Young, Helen Maguire. ANL-160925-092331009

Terrington St Clement Methodist Church saw a packed hall for the annual harvest lunch on Sunday, raising over £400 for church funds.

Rev Andrew Maguire said: “It went very well, the harvest lunch was enjoyed by all and the chapel was full. We had stalls selling things like homemade greetings cards and plants.”

His wife, Helen Maguire, will be hosting a breakfast event on Saturday, October 29, from 9-11am when they will be selling bacon butties to raise funds for a resources centre in Kenya they will be visiting in January. Pictured from left, Frauke Adkins, Linda Howling, Mary Houghton, David Little, Claire Young, Helen Maguire.

