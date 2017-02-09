Terrington St Clement high school ‘Good’ – Ofsted

St Clement’s High School has been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted inspectors – marking a turnaround since it became an academy.

The school in Churchgate Way, Terrington St Clement, had previously been rated as inadequate in May 2013.

St Clement's High School

But since then the school has joined the West Norfolk Academies Trust, which also includes Springwood High in Lynn.

The report praised “diligent” headteacher as embodying the ethos of St Clements y being “calm, caring and aspirational”.

It goes on to say: “He and his team have transformed the culture of the school. Consequently teaching. learning, achievement and behaviour are all now securely good.”

Reacting to the report, Mr Willingham, said “We are all thrilled to have received a Good grading from Ofsted, I am immensely proud of our students and staff, their hard work has made this possible.

“St Clement’s has been on a long journey to reach this point, and the school is unrecognisable from theone that Ofsted judged in 2013.

“The dedication and sheer hard work of the staff coupled with the high level support and challenge provided by the West Norfolk Academies Trust has proved a winning combination.”

Pupils at the school are now doing better than the national average and the school’s culture is described as “a vibrant place, where pupils are developing into caring young adults” .

The report noted: “Pupils said that staff go the extra mile to support their academic and personal needs.”

St Clement’s was the first school to become part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust formed by the now executive headteacher Andrew Johnson and his team from Springwood.

The Ofsted report said: “The trust’s pro-active, and ‘hands on’ approach to its development has been effective in facilitating the significant improvements that have been made at the school.”

Roger Livesey, chairman of the trust, said: “The trust is absolutely delighted with this report. It is well- deserved for all the hard work that has been done at the school for the past three years. Many congratulations to all the staff, students, parents and governors.”