Terrington St Clement man died after his car collided with a tree, inquest hears

A 43-year-old man died after his car collided with a tree in Clenchwarton last year, an inquest was told.

James Chipping, of Terrington St Clement, was driving on December 13, 2016, at about midday after taking his vehicle to a car wash when he hit the tree at the junction of Main Road and Ferry Road.

The inquest at Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told that the brewery area manager was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he died the following day.

The court heard that there would only have been around 25 seconds between Mr Chipping leaving the car wash and the collision with the tree.

The inquest was told that a car wash worker said Mr Chipping, a regular customer, seemed normal on the day.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: “No one saw the collision but people stopped to help and tried to do what they could.”

She said a number of people went to help Mr Chipping, including a 70-year-old man who said he had told him his legs were stuck.

The inquest was told that a police officer investigating the crash tested the road surface and found that it was of “sufficient standard”.

Mr Chipping’s wife Miranda told the court that he had felt unwell with a cough for months, and also suffered from low blood pressure, causing him to feel dizzy on occasion.

Ms Blake said: “Whether it was a distraction or he suffered from some kind of medical episode, we don’t know. The exact reason why the car drifted isn’t known and can’t be known.”

Summing up, Ms Blake came to a short form conclusion that Mr Chipping died from multiple injuries following a road traffic collision.

She offered her condolences to the family and said he was “very well loved”.