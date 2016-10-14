Terrington St Clement’s Tommy on cross-Channel cycle run

A doctor from West Norfolk has hit the roads for a cross-Channel charity cycle ride inspired by a friend’s family.

Tommy Payne, from Terrington St Clement, was among a group of medics who cycled their way to raise a healthy £1,200 for the Alzheimers Society.

The five friends pedalled the 330 miles from London to Paris and back over the space of four days.

They chose to support this charity because a fellow third year student had a grandmother who suffered from Alzheimer’s dementia.

He had planned to join them but she died close to the time and he had to miss the ride in order to attend her funeral.

The route took them from London to the Newhaven ferry and through the French countryside to Paris and the Eiffel Tower.

They stayed overnight in Paris and were back in London two days later.

Tommy, a former pupil at St Clement’s High School, said that they decided to tackle the ride after completing their exams.

In spite of punctures, the occasional mechanical issues with bikes and everyone suffering from saddle sores, they achieved their aim.

“I am not sure we were fully prepared for the challenge ahead of us but it was a fantastic experience and thanks to generous sponsors we have been able to give some money to a very worthwhile case.” he said.