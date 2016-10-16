Terrington St Clement school is top of West Norfolk class in new tables

Two West Norfolk secondary schools have been rated among the county’s best under a new system for measuring pupils’ GCSE performances.

Provisional school league tables have been published based on figures from this summer’s examinations.

This year’s figures include two new measurements, known as Progress 8 and Attainment 8.

And on the progress measure, which examines the entire secondary period, St Clement’s High was our area’s best, ranking eighth in the county.

But the school only ranked 25th under the attainment measurement and 42nd for performances in English and maths.

Two other schools, Marshland High in West Walton and Litcham School, were ninth and 10th and are rated alongside St Clement’s as “above average” for progress.

Litcham is also the area’s best all-round perfoming school, finishing fourth in the county for English and maths results, ninth for attainment and 10th under Progress 8.

Five schools - Springwood High and the King Edward VII Academy in Lynn, plus the Iceni Academy, Methwold, the Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham and the Fakenham Academy - were said to be close to average for progress.

But Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, the Downham Academy and the King’s Lynn Academy were classed as below average, with the King’s Lynn Academy in the “well below average” category.

Overall, Norfolk is ranked above average, though final tables will not be published in the new year, once appeals have been resolved.

Roger Smith, chairman of the county council’s children’s services committee, said: “This is a tribute to schools in Norfolk who have worked collectively to improve outcomes through their association, Norfolk Secondary Education Leaders.

“Most of all I want to congratulate all those Norfolk students involved in GCSE exams this year, and their parents and carers, for their hard work leading to their well-deserved success.”