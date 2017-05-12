Terrington St Clement school teams up with firm to lead cycling initiative

Village education leaders have teamed up with a Lynn company in a fresh bid to encourage pupils to have a healthier school run.

Scores of youngsters pedalled their way to the Terrington St Clement Community School on Wednesday morning, to coincide with the annual Bike to School Day.

For those who did persuade their parents to leave the car at home, there was a prize to be collected, courtesy of Learning Resources.

And, with the school’s bike sheds quickly filled, many more bikes were stored in the playground while youngsters enjoyed their lessons.

Teacher Georgia Newell said the school was delighted to work with Learning Resources on the initiative.

She said: “A lot of our children live in the village and the locality and there’s really no excuse. Hopefully they’ll realise now that it’s not that far.”

For the past two years, the school has been spearheading a fundraising campaign for a permanent pelican crossing point on Churchgate Way, which would serve both the village’s schools and other nearby community facilities.

The campaign was launched amid growing concerns over safety in the area, particularly around peak school times.

A car boot sale will be taking place there next Saturday, May 20, to help the cause.

And Miss Newell believes success in that campaign would give a further boost to their vision of being a healthy school.

She said: “We could get more to do it if there was a crossing there.”

Laura Fox, digital marketing co-ordinator for Learning Resources, added: “We’re passionate about hands-on learning and increasing children’s physical activity.

“We were delighted to supply special prizes for those who took part in Bike to School Day.

“Not only does walking or biking to school provide physical benefits but it also increases attentiveness once children are in the classroom.”