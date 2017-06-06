Terrington St Clement woman raises funds for West Norfolk hospice

A woman from Terrington St Clement has completed a 500km cycling challenge to raise funds for a local hospice.

Julie Shipp, 57, has taken to her special exercise bike over a six-month period in the hope of raising £500 for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

Julie Shipp Completes her 500km static bike ride for Norfolk Hospice Tapping Hoiuse. Pictured Julie Shipp at the Oasis Lesisure Centre Hunstanton.

Mrs Shipp, a wheelchair user, reached her 500km goal while at Hunstanton’s Oasis Leisure Centre on Sunday, where she was surrounded by friends, family and her husband Clive.

He said: “She decided to do it because she wanted to keep up her strength and she wanted to give something in the process – she just wanted to do it to help the Norfolk Hospice.”

Mr Shipp said she had decided to take on the challenge at the start of the year.

He said his wife had been racking up the kilometres on her bike from the comfort of their home over the past six months, but had decided to take on the final part of the task with friendly faces nearby.

“We thought it would be nice to have the last stage of the challenge somewhere in public,” he added.

Mrs Shipp had a final eight kilometres to undertake at the Oasis Leisure Centre on Sunday, which was due to take around 45 minutes.

This is Mrs Shipp’s first time fundraising for the Norfolk Hospice, and has surpassed her target, having raised about £550 – and her online fundraising page is still open for people to go to and donate.

The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, is based in Hillington and offers support, care and advice to patients with a life-limiting illness over the age of 18, their carers and families through all stages of their illness.

The hospice delivers care to patients at the hospice and also in their own homes, as well as help for carers and the bereaved.

To help the cause and to support Julie’s fundraising, visit: www.norfolkhospice.org.uk/fundraisers/julies-500-kilometre-cycle