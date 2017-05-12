Terrington St John coffee morning supports Christian Aid

A coffee morning to raise funds for Christian Aid was held at Terrington St John Methodist Church hall on Saturday.

The event was held as part of the 60-year celebrations taking place across the UK.

A steady flow of visitors came through the doors and a total of £167 was raised.

The church hosts a regular coffee morning the first Saturday of every month but decided to donate all of the proceeds from this one to the charity.

Christian Aid is a Christian organisation that insists the world can and must be swiftly changed to one where everyone can live a full life, free from poverty.

They work globally for profound change that eradicates the causes of poverty, striving to achieve equality, dignity and freedom for all, regardless of faith or nationality and are part of a wider movement for social justice.

British churches founded the group in 1945 to support refugees who had lost their homes and possessions in the Second World War.

Twelve years later, Christian Aid Week was launched to help fund this ongoing work.

A number of coffee mornings, Big Brekkies and house-to-house collections are held annually during the week, which this year is being officially celebrated by organisations between Sunday and May 20.

Pictured above at the coffee morning, from left, are Veronica Nelson, Audrey Wootton, Hazel Greenfield, Christine Pomfret, Nannette Rose, Pam Rudland.

