Tesco’s joy as Hunstanton store dispels blues

Hunstanton Mayor James Johnson cut the ribbon at the newly-refurbished Tesco in the town at the relaunch of the store on Monday.

Customers were offered a glass of champagne and cake to celebrate the occasion and Mr Johnson said: “More than 15 years ago Tesco approached the town council with a view to opening a store.

“They met with fierce opposition from some of the town’s traders who thought an out of town store would be detrimental to them.

“It has proved to be the opposite with Tesco attracting shoppers and visitors to our lovely town.

“I applaud Tesco for their commitment to Hunstanton and their continued investment, and it gives me immense pleasure to cut the ribbon at this re-launch of the store.”

A total of 126 full- and part- time staff are employed at the store and manager Gareth Rapkins said: “Tesco has invested more than £600k into this store providing a better shopping facility for the local community.”

In addition to the improvements, the store held a Blue Monday event.

Monday is billed as the most depressing day of the year, but Tesco helped lighten the load and mood for shoppers with a gift card giveaway.

Customers served at the store on Southend Road were randomly selected every half-an-hour to win either a £10, £20 or £50 gift card.

On the initiative, Mr Rapkins said: ‘Our Blue Mondaygiveaway event was a way to surprise and delight our customers and lighten the mood on what is supposedly the most depressing day of the year.