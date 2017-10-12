‘Thank you for the toys’. say King’s Lynn hospital staff

Managers at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital say they have had an overwhelming response to a toy plea for their younger patients.

Last week, staff appealed for parents’ help after a number of toys were found to have disappeared from the hospital’s children’s A&E unit.

But, since then, the unit has been inundated with donations from residents, as well as pledges of support from several local businesses.

And the response has been so great the hospital says that it now has the stock as it needs.

Andy Evans, its divisional director for medicine, said: “We have been astounded by the response from the people of West Norfolk and the surrounding area.

“Children and people of all ages have rallied around to ensure that A&E has a wide range of toys and games.

“These donations will not only help to distract youngsters who arrive at A&E frightened and in pain, but they have also meant a great deal to our staff.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support, but we are now fully stocked for toys.”

The donations have included offers of bags of games, puzzles, cars, plastic figures and books from residents, plus a financial contribution from an unnamed donor.

There have also been donations from the Tesco store on the Hardwick Retail Park and education company Learning Resources, which is based on the North Lynn industrial estate, along with pledges of support from the Vancouver Quarter shopping precinct and Lynn-based publisher Book Life.