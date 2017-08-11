That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, August 11, 2017

With another hat on I was able, with others, to briefly meet the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, recently and this put me in mind to start the column with Railway matters this week – and choose, as my ‘Club or Society’ of the week, The Fen Line Users Association (associations do qualify, by the way!)

The association exists to help develop rail services on the King’s Lynn to Cambridge and London line and, of course, the Fen Line helps us get to and from work and on to our places of entertainment! Visit : www.flua.org.uk for further details.

l We are lucky having great steam railways in our area to visit (all year round it seems) and I certainly encourage readers to visit the websites of such organisations as The Bure Valley Railway, The North Norfolk Railway, The Mid- Norfolk Railway and investigate Railway Museums in East Anglia. I am sure you will come up with plenty of ideas for all the family to enjoy, including musical train rides!

l Mentioning music reminds me Lynn’s Folk in the Town event is held on Saturday and Sunday between 12.00 and 17.45 in the town centre. There will be a good mix of music and the event should be even more popular than last year. Do give it a look and bring a picnic!

l On the classical side, there are several events being held at St Mary’s Church, South Creake, and, a week on Friday, I would recommend the recital by famous violinist Rachel Podger, which includes solo violin music by J.S. Bach and starts at 5.30pm. Contact 01328 730357 or email: northnorfolkmusicfestival.com for details. There’s always great music on offer at the North Norfolk Music Festival.

l Summer events are well covered at the Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, of course. Entertainment laid on includes: ‘A Great British Seaside Special’, ‘Cuddle Bunnies’ ( if that’s your thing!), ‘The Wizard of Oz’ (a family panto) and ‘Treasure Island and the Caribbean Pirates’. All the fun is being presented this month, so visit www.princesshunstanton.co.uk Without delay!

l Don’t forget the free craft activities at Lynn’s historic St Nicholas’ Chapel. Popular local artist Fred White is helping to make crafts big and small at a free drop-in between 11am and 2pm each day, and on August 15, 16 and 17 help is required to make bugs and beasties – one for you and one for the Chapel! Phone KL 774471 for details.

l And so to literary matters. There’s plenty going on at our local libraries. A Gruffalo Party sounds cool next Tuesday between 2.30pm and 4pm. Actually, it’s for youngsters under 8, tickets are £3 payable in advance. For older folk why not play a game or two of ‘Trivial Pursuits’ next Thursday (17th), between 10am and midday? Both events are at King’s Lynn Library, but many of our local libraries have plenty to offer.

l Saturday, September 2, is the date for the next meeting of the new Lynn Poetry Group and the theme is God. The group meets between 2 and 4pm at Marriott’s Warehouse and tea, coffee and cake is available! The group does not usually look to members to read their own poetry, it’s just to discuss and enjoy already published poems.

l The Waterstones Reading Cub meet again on Wednesday, August 30, from 4pm, and in between the tea and biscuits, they will discuss Part 1 of Philip Pullman’s ‘His Dark Materials ‘ Trilogy : Northern Lights – a fine page-turner, I think! It’s a friendly, informal atmosphere so why not become involved? Waterstones Store in Norfolk Street, Lynn, is the venue.

l Lastly, if you fancy a dip and enjoy exploring the natural world, why not take part in some pond dipping at Holkham Hall next Tuesday or Wednesday ( August 15 and 16)? I wonder what lurks beneath the surface of Holkham lake? Visit the Holkham website for details of this and other exciting activities!