That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, July 21, 2017

There’s no prizes for guessing the subject I start with this week – The King’s Lynn Festival! It will be well underway as you read this and I am certain it will, as usual, be a great success, as was Festival Too. Baroque chamber music features tonight, 6pm at All Saints’ Church (Travels with Telemann), and for folk music fans Blazin’ Fiddles, 8pm at St George’s Guildhall.

Over the weekend more Baroque music and the film: BalletBoyz-Young Men and a talk by Dr Marc Morris on Bad King John?, 3.30pm at St George’s Guildhall, sponsored by KL Civic Society.

Visit the Festival’s website or obtain a brochure for all the details!

l On a visit to The Proms at the Royal Albert Hall I was able to mention to that night’s conductor Edward Gardner, OBE (formerly music director of the English National Opera), how much we do in West Norfolk to encourage young people to enjoy and perform classical music. One such organisation is ‘Classical Music Rocks’ and they sponsor a free concert at Snettisham Parish Church, midday tomorrow, featuring great young musicians: Joo Yeon Sir (on violin) and Laura Snowden ( guitar). Refreshments afterwards. The musicians involved visit local schools and we hope youngsters will attend! Donations to the church much appreciated. The concert is held on the same day as Snettisham Village Fete!

l There are several high quality exhibitions held during the King’s Lynn Festival period, too many to fully cover here, but I mention: the West Norfolk Artists Association Summer Festival Exhibition (at St Nicholas’ Chapel), Dersingham Pottery and Gallery (celebrating 45 years), the painting and wood turning exhibition at Tim Clayton Jewellery, Chapel Street, Lynn and Alfred Wallis: Ships and Boats from the collection at Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge University, at the Fermoy Gallery (KL Arts Centre). There’s more, but what a feast!

l Keep an eye open for the many interesting walks around our area during the summer. Also, Lynn’s TIC can give details, KL 763044.

l As always, there’s something interesting to see at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum and this week I can recommend The People’s Story Exhibition. Then and now photographs and memories celebrate the rich history and diverse culture of ever- changing King’s Lynn. The Museum opens Tuesday- Saturday 10am-4pm. Last admission 3.30pm.

l The Big Heart and Soul Choir of Castle Acre perform tomorrow at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, 7.30pm. It’s bound to be a great summer concert!

l Next I remind readers of The Forties Lynn - Life on the Homefront event this Sunday between 10am-4pm. It’s a fun, free, family day out! Gather at the Tuesday Market Place, KL Museum and Lynn’s historic Town Hall. Visit: www.west- norfolk.gov.uk/fortieslynn

l My club or society of the week is the King’s Lynn Music Society. I have been sent their splendid programme for the 2017/2018 season, starting on September 20. There are some really superb evenings lined up and the concerts/talks are held at Lynn’s Town Hall, starting at 7.30pm, with coffee available from 7pm. The visitors’ fee is £10 per event but evenings are free to full-time students and under 18s. Why not become a member? For further details visit: www.klmusicsoc.org.uk

l As usual The King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club has something for everyone, and are, of course, featured at this years’ KL Festival. I notice film showings include the excellent ‘Jackie’ and ‘The Handmaiden’ coming up in August. Reminders in a future column.

l And over at ‘The Majestic’ in Lynn a ‘live stream’ from The Royal Shakespeare Company will include ‘Titus Andronicus’ from Stratford - Upon- Avon, on August 9.