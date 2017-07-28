That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, July 28, 2017

Two musicians I must give ‘top billing’ to this week have both performed at the King’s Lynn Festival – they are Joo Yeon Sir, the young violinist, and Piers Adams, the virtuoso British recorder player and member of the Baroque group, Red Priest.

Piers played with The European Union Chamber Orchestra at an extraordinary concert last weekend and Joo Yeon, together with guitarist Laura Snowden, gave a splendid recital at Snettisham Parish Church sponsored by Classical Music Rocks.

I do recommend a recently released CD, on the Rubicon Label, with Joo Yeon performing various suites and fantasies, including works by Britten, De Falla, Gershwin, Milhaud and Schnittke. Her regular accompanist Irina Andrievsky is also featured. The disc was promoted on BBC Radio 3’s ‘In Tune’. A fine disc, we are lucky these artists perform in our area!

l Taking some time out recently I did manage to see the highly-acclaimed movie Dunkirk, and recommend a view. It painfully depicts the suffering our troops endured whilst waiting to be rescued and returned to Britain in the Second World War. I also recommend the 1958 film starring John Mills and Richard Attenborough to compare and contrast.

l Going back to the Forties proved popular last weekend and next we can look forward to a Mods and Rockers extravaganza on August 6, on the Tuesday Market Place.

l Looking forward even further is the very popular Heritage Open Day (incorporating Classic Car Day) on September 10. It’s always great seeing the town buzzing and visitors able to enjoy and appreciate Lynn’s rich heritage.

l Over at Lynn’s Minster Church the grand summer fete takes place tomorrow between 10am and 1pm – there’ll be much to enjoy, entry is free.

Also, don’t forget the summer recital programme which continues until Tuesday, September, 26. Refreshments are available at the Cafe from 10.30am and the programmes start from 12.30pm on Tuesdays.

l Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know? If you want to learn more about Lynn’s infamous resident, Margery Kemp, why not book a £5 ticket from True’s Yard? Hurry though, the lecture by Dr Laura Kalas Williams is held this afternoon at 4.30pm. Contact KL 770479 now!

l Over at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre there’s much to enjoy this summer, so how about a Great British Seaside Special every Thursday night at 7.30pm? Visit the Theatre’s website for details of the specials and other exciting holiday events!

l In Old Hunstanton the St Mary’s Church flower festival and fete takes place. The flower festival takes place between 10am and 5pm for the next three days.

l DixieMix , the six-piece jazz band, will also perform tomorrow from 6pm-9pm. Tickets available from Old Hunstanton Post Office or call 01485 533511 or 01485 533873.

l Don’t forget special events are always happening at Stories of Lynn Museum, Lynn Museum and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Visit the respective websites for all the details; likewise our famous stately Norfolk homes!

l Finally, my club or society of the week is the West Norfolk and King’s Lynn Archaeological Society – of which more anon.....!