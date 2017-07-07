That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, July 7, 2017

As usual there’s plenty to report on this week, so without further ado, I’d better get on with it!

l Tony Armstrong has been in touch letting us know The Hunstanton Heritage Centre Exhibition will be open every day throughout July between 10am and 5pm. Naturally, the history of Hunstanton will be on display, but there will also be a vast amount of new pictures ( many have never been seen before), and a comprehensive Archive of the town since the late 1800’s in large folders. Entry is free but donations are most welcome. There is wheelchair access. Fascinating stuff!

l Outdoor events are, of course, plentiful, and readers will not need to be reminded Festival Too continues this weekend, but on a quieter note why not pick up a leaflet from Lynn ‘s TIC and embark on a Pilgrimage Trail? One can follow a series of specially designed steel plaques created by artist Lyndall Phelps which will guide you to some of the most fascinating medieval buildings in the town. The Lynn Museum is a good place to start and you can see a full set of plaques near the museum entrance. Go for it!

l A play tailored for this time of year is, of course, Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ which will be performed at Oxburgh Hall next Friday, July 14. In my youth I did play Francis Flute the Bellows Mender in an open air production – great magical fun! Contact the theatre for tickets if still available.

l As previously mentioned tomorrow sees a great North End Sea Fun Day shared between St Nicholas’ Chapel and True’s Yard Museum. The festivities are taking place 11am- 5pm, and there are many activities to enjoy including craft-related ones for the children, face painting, music, pirate games, stalls, refreshments and much more. You may even have the chance to meet some Giant Pirates; not certain if there will be bottles of rum available, however!

l And now for something completely different, as they say. Sir Ranulph Fiennes is coming to Lynn. Sir Ranulph received the Guinness Book of Records accolade as ‘Greatest Living Explorer’ and his appearance at Lynn’s Corn Exchange is bound to be a spell-binding occasion, on Thursday, July 13, starting at 7.30pm. The evening is entitled ‘Mind over Matter’ and the famous explorer offers a personal journey through his life.

l Another musical treat takes place, again at All Saints Church this Sunday, starting at 3.30pm. The West Norfolk Reeds will present music from the 15th to the 21st Centuries. The Reeds are directed by well-known local conductor Derek Oldfield. Again there is no admission charge, but donations are requested.

l I was astonished by the quality of the recent two-day exhibition of art work by children from Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy displayed at Greyfriars Art Space, in St James’ Street, Lynn, entitled: Emotions. Creativity amongst our local young people certainly lives!

l The next exhibition at The GroundWork gallery will be entitled Bird after Bird and will be held between July 15 and September 10. The gallery is located at 17 Purfleet Street, PE30 1ER. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

l Details are now available for Alive Leisure Summer Holiday Activities; do pick up a leaflet or visit the Alive Leisure website. There are also a few ‘gigs’ left to enjoy at The Young Norfolk Arts Festival. Visit: ynaf.org.uk

l Lastly, you may rightly ask, which is my local club or society of the week? It’s the Samphire Quilters, of course, exhibiting at St Nicholas’ Chapel next weekend, 10.30am-4pm. I’ve admired their work for some years now and the modest £2 admission fee will be well worth it, children free!