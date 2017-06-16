That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, June 16, 2017

It was certainly a tonic seeing plenty of people enjoying themselves at the recent King’s Lynn Lions Fun Day at The Walks – and although the weather has been changeable lately, I think the forecasts bode well for future outdoor events.

There always seems to be much to enjoy at Lynn’s superb ‘Walks’ (I often take a few minutes out in order to enjoy the live music performed from The Bandstand) and notice A Great Get Together Picnic (Saturday) and Scotty’s Little Soldiers Family Funday on June 24 to look forward to. The Walks events are just another example of the rich variety of ways you can be entertained in West Norfolk!

l Staying in The Walks area, (you may be interested in becoming a Friend of The Walks, of course), don’t forget to visit the historic Red Mount and South Gates.

These fascinating attractions are now open to visit up until September 9 on a Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday between 1 and 4pm.

Admission is free and brass rubbing can be done at The South Gates. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

l It’s an appropriate place here, I think, to praise the work many individuals do as volunteers at many attractions and venues in our area, (including The South Gates and Red Mount). Long may they continue to give service. Many thanks!

l Don’t forget the Hanseatic Ski Racing this weekend on The South Quay and, as usual, a reminder to visit the websites of Sandringham House, Houghton Hall and Holkham Hall to find out what events they have to offer visitors (there’s usually plenty going on!).

l I move on to film matters, but firstly, I visit ‘The Bat Cave’ as I read recently of the death of Adam West the actor of film and TV who was, perhaps, the most memorable Batman portrayed so far!

The TV show was certainly an important part in the entertainment I enjoyed as a child. Pow, Wham, etc!

As far as film is concerned, as was mentioned last week, if the genre interests you why not join The King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club? Film showings, social events and educational sessions are on offer and their AGM and a showing of ‘Night and the City’ are coming up on the evening of Thursday, July 13. Drinks and nibbles are available at The Crofters from 6.30pm, before the meeting and film.

l I have been contacted by two of our area’s excellent galleries. At Greyfriar’s Art Space from this Saturday a new exhibition entitled ‘BRONZE 4’ will be opened. Eighteen sculptors from around the country will take part. Other visual delights will be presented, so do go along! Entry is free and the exhibition will be displayed until Saturday, June, 24. Opening times: Tuesday- Saturday, 10am-4pm.

The other gallery is the Groundwork Gallery and they will be presenting a new exhibition in July entitled: Bird after Bird, which will show contemporary artists’ responses to bird life, death and danger. In the meantime a visit to the gallery is always welcome!

l Lynn Museum is soon to hold an exhibition entitled simply: ‘Shoes!’ This will be held later this month – watch this space for more details, and don’t forget to take a look at what’s going on at Stories of Lynn and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

l Lastly, let’s move over to Hunstanton. The Hunstanton Concert Band performs at the Bandstand on Sunday, June 25, between 10.45am and 1pm.

David Young is live at The Spinney between 11am and 3pm, lighter music performed on clarinet and saxophone, (why not go and hear both?).

And the famous Carnival starts at 1pm on the same day. What a feast!