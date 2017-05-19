That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, May 19, 2017

Imake no apology for starting the column this week with a Hanseatic Flourish! One of Lynn’s favourite annual public events is taking place over the weekend and it celebrates King’s Lynn’s 12th anniversary of membership of The New Hanseatic League. As usual there is much to enjoy and take part in and full details are available on the Hanse What’s On Website. I simply highlight a few here:

The Hanse Music Concert at All Saints Church, Hillington Square, starts at 5pm tomorrow afternoon and features songs and choral pieces performed by The King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir, reflecting Lynn’s Hanseatic, Nautical and Fishing heritage. The choir, conducted by Michael Hankinson, is joined by star soloist Andrew Masterson. Sea shanties and songs from some popular shows are also included. Entry is free but a retiring collection will operate.

l Both on Saturday and Sunday from noon at King Staithe Square a fascinating ‘mobile museum’ exhibition will be on display, giving an insight into the importance of the 15th Century ‘ Newport Ship’ – it’s apparently, the best preserved 15th Century vessel ever found!

l As usual there will be interesting walks and talks to appreciate, including more information about ‘The Newport Ship’, in the form of a lecture given by Robert Kenny (2pm at Marriott’s Warehouse), tomorrow, and also a new collection of essays based on past talks from previous Archeological Symposiums will be launched by Cllr Nick Daubney, England’s rep on the Commission of The New Hanseatic League. This will start at 3.30pm at The Warehouse. “Six Essays in Hanseatic History” is published by Poppyland. Live Music, a great variety of ‘Hanseatic Food and Drink’ and much else, including a Grand Firework Display, should make for a Fantastic Weekend!

l Still on the subject of Lynn’s rich heritage, I was reminded recently, when a copy of The King’s Lynn Civic Society’s Annual Report came through my door, that the Society is most definitely qualified to be one of the column’s ‘Clubs and Society’s of the Week’. Here is an influential and widely respected local organisation working tirelessly to preserve and improve on all that is best in our richly historical locality. The Society’s AGM will be held at Thoresby College’s Great Hall next Thursday at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome to join and contacts can be found on the Society’s website – well worth a visit!

l It’s always a pleasure to give notice of outdoor family events coming up, (anticipating good weather, of course!) and the latest I notice is Picnic on the Park being held at Wootton Park, Lynn, between 1 and 8pm on Saturday, June 17. Live music from local bands, stalls, fairground rides , a fun dog show and refreshments are all on offer. Free entry and free parking at North Wootton School, PE30 3PT is available, so once again do visit the Picnic on the Park website for details.

l Exciting themed activities for young or older visitors and Library members are held at Lynn Library and it’s still possible to become a ‘friend’ of King’s Lynn Library. Just contact 01553 772568 for more details. Don’t forget Elmer the Elephant Day, Saturday, May 27, from: 10-11am. Tickets are £3 per child bookable in advance. Contact: 01553 761393 for all the details!

l Lastly, if you’re in the mood for a great gig, The Georgia Shackleton Trio are performing at an inaugural Sunday Session at Deepdale Backpackers , this Sunday, 7-10pm. You can telephone: 01485 210256 to get all the ‘gen’!