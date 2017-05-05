That’s Entertainment by Andy Tyler, May 5, 2017

With uncertain times and weather to contend with at present, one thing we can be certain of is the quality and variety of the entertainment coming our way during (we hope), the warmer days of summer. Although those days are not here quite yet, the entertainment is – so I’d better get on with another packed column!

l A good tonic is often a visit to The Circus and enter on cue ‘Uncle Sam’s American Circus’ coming to town from Wednesday, May 10, until Sunday, May 14 . New star acts are promised and the Circus will be situated at the A10 Road West Winch Circus Site, PE 33 OLQ. The box office will be open daily on site from 9.30am until 8pm. There is a first day special mega-deal for the 7pm show and then another nine performances over the five-day run will follow. Roll up, then, and visit: www.americancircus.co.uk for further details.

l During the past week I was delighted to attend the opening of the new exhibition at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum of ‘before’ and ‘after’ photographs of historic sites and buildings around the North End area, which was officially opened, at short notice, by The Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk – well worth a visit!

l I also enjoyed a coffee break at ‘Maggie and the Dragon’s Wellbeing Cafe’ and can recommend a visit to this establishment within the Hanse House complex to enjoy refreshments both healthy, intriguing and more traditional! While there, find out what’s going on during future weeks.

l Spring time is to be the theme at the next Sunday afternoon tea and music recital at The Minster’s Vicarage on the afternoon of Sunday, May 14, starting at 3pm. These afternoons are always relaxing and entertaining and the refreshments provided very welcome!

l I have been informed the next meeting of The Waterstones Book Group will be held on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 31, starting at 4pm. The book to be discussed, over tea or coffee, is Sarah Perry’s ‘The Essex Serpent’, Waterstones Book of the Year 2016. Sounds a fascinating read so do try and join this friendly group at the store in Norfolk Street, on the 31st.

l Time to report a new Exhibition at Greyfriars Art Space, St James’ Street, opening tomorrow entitled 65 Images – which is an exhibition of photographs and drawings by local artist Alan Cossins. Admission is free and all are welcome. Official opening hours are Monday, May 8-Saturday, May 20, 10am-4pm.

l My Society of the Week had to be The King’s Lynn Music Society at some stage. High quality regular meetings with recitals or illustrated talks are on offer and the next is being held on the evening of Wednesday, May 17. The exciting classical guitarist Michael Christian Durrant is performing and the recital starts at 7.30pm, the venue being Lynn’s Town Hall. A varied programme is promised, including music by Giuliani, Rodrigo, Albeniz, Bach, Debussy and other composers not so well-known!

l I like to support my local church and I notice St Faith’s Church at Gaywood is holding an indoor car boot and white elephant sale between 1 and 3pm on Saturday, May 13. Should be fun and pitches/tables can be booked in advance from the church office, on KL 774916, and all the details explained.

l Lastly, for an interesting and enjoyable visit, why not take a look at Bircham Windmill? There’s plenty to see and events to enjoy, so go to birchamwindmill.co.uk for details now.