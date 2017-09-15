That’s Entertainment, by Andy Tyler, September 15, 2017

Once again, even with indifferent weather, King’s Lynn was buzzing last weekend with all the excitement of Heritage Open Day. Attendance seemed to be well up and everyone appeared to be having a great time and enjoying themselves! I was stationed at The Studio of Andrew Schumann over the lunch period and enjoyed supporting him and learning about, and viewing, his work. Many visitors had the same experience. It was impossible to miss the fantastic Classic Car Display in The Tuesday Market Place and we were all spoilt for choice in deciding what to visit. To Alison Gifford, The King’s Lynn Civic Society, Borough Council and all organisations and volunteers involved, heartfelt thanks!

l Just a brief message from the organiser of Lynn’s new Poetry Group. There will be no meeting in October, but the next meeting should be held on Saturday, November 4. The venue will change from Marriotts Warehouse but I will confirm details in due course.

l Don’t forget, King’s Lynn Music Society starts its new season on the evening of Wednesday, September 20, with a flute and harp recital given by Klio Blonz and Siobhan Swider (‘Amalthea’). The season goes right through to May next year. Meetings (except for the AGM) start at 7.30pm (with coffee available from 7pm), and the appropriate venue is the Assembly Rooms at Lynn’s Town Hall. For further details contact the Secretary on KL 772332 after 7pm.

l Once again the Circus is coming to town.Hopefully not including clowns as featured in the film remake of Stephen King’s famous novel ‘It’! I’m sure not. Mr Fips’s ‘Wonder Circus’ is all great family fun and performances have already started and continue until Sunday, September 24. Contact: 07719 877422 for details and booking. The Wonder Circus is located at Knight’s Hill Farm Shop, Grimston Road, South Wootton, PE30 3HQ. Enjoy!

l And now for something completely different. How does an Introduction to Family History appeal? Sounds fascinating; Stories of Lynn is providing a session between 10am and midday on the morning of Wednesday, September 20. Explanations of how to make progress in exploring your family’s history will be provided, including how to use on-line resources. Telephone KL 774297 for further information.

l I must not fail to remind readers of the King’s Lynn Poetry Festival at King’s Lynn Town Hall between September 22 and 24. I am always impressed with these annual festivals and do recommend a visit this year.

l There’s just three days left to enjoy a good musical, as ‘Rapunzel’ finishes its run on Sunday, at Lynn’s Corn Exchange. Again, there’s something for all the family to enjoy; if you are looking for some fun time out why not give the box office on KL 764864 a ring now for tickets?

l The Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company is often mentioned and praised by me, but I notice another organisation that should be awarded my ‘Club or Society of the Week’ is Hilgay Youth Drama Club. The club is, I understand, pretty full and busy, but those interested, or who have theatrical experience of any kind, should contact Jean and Ray Banks on 01366 383579.

l Don’t forget the many events taking place at our local Libraries. It is possible nowadays to become a ‘friend’ of some Libraries and you should contact them to find out more. This can be really rewarding and enjoyable, you would be surprised.

l Lastly, I’ll report on Norfolk Symphony Orchestra’s new season very soon (they kick off with a film themed concert), and remember Christmas and Thursford are just around the corner!