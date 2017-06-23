That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler

Attendance at outdoor events has certainly been boosted by the excellent weather lately (as suggested in last week’s column), so I was pleased to attend the ‘Picnic in the Park’ event last weekend held on The Walks celebrating – and remembering – the life and work of murdered MP Jo Cox. She would have relished the opportunity members of local communities had to come together all over the country and share refreshments and good company.

Keep an eye open for other great events on The Walks and enjoy live music on the Bandstand from time to time. Over in the Vancouver Quarter tomorrow, a Mini- Beast Adventure Trail will be held between noon and 4 pm. Sounds daunting but, I understand, if you pick up a map from 27 New Conduit Street and find all the bugs on the trail, you can pick up a cool goody bag! For further details of what’s going on visit vancouverquarter.com

Don’t forget all the other outdoor events coming up in Lynn soon and in West Norfolk generally. I’ve noticed a series of birdwatching walks along the cliffs at Hunstanton coming up from June 29 between 7-9am, meeting at the Salad Bowl Cafe in the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens. There is a modest £1 fee and more Walks in July, August and September. Call on 01553 616326 for further details. A reminder, also, that the ever-popular Hunstanton Carnival is being held in the town on Sunday.

Inspired by a friend, and still on the subject of our feathered friends, I put the spotlight this week, as my ‘club or society of the week’, on two groups concerning themselves with budgerigars – the West Norfolk Budgerigar Society and the Norwich and Norfolk Budgerigar Society. Both clubs cater for those interested in the keeping and breeding of budgies and hold events and shows at regular intervals. For contacts and finding out what’s happening, you should visit the respective websites now.

And so to music. This Sunday the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra performs at Lynn’s Corn Exchange, starting at 3.30pm. As has previously been mentioned, Rachmaninov’s popular Piano Concerto No.2 is on the musical menu,with soloist Viv McLean, and perhaps not so well known, Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11, so something both familiar and not so familiar to enjoy.

There are some pretty exciting musical events coming our way performed at All Saints’ Church, Hillington Square, and such groups and the musicians involved are West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra (Sunday, July 2), West Norfolk Reeds (Sunday, July 9), Robin Bigwood on the harpsichord and Annabel Knight, recorders and baroque flute, presenting Travels with Telemann (Friday, July 21).

Before I forget, it’s the Superhero Fun Run on The Walks tomorrow and Armed Forces Day. There will be much to do and enjoy for all the family – so even if you’re not a runner do turn out and support!

Also this weekend, Open Days at RAF Bircham Newton Heritage Museum start with free entry, 10am-4pm. Contact Avril MacArthur on 01362 860139 for further details.

Lastly, just a mention of three events coming our way later in the summer: True’s Yard and St Nicholas’ Chapel are holding a Sea Funday in early July, you can enjoy a Jazz Sunday mid-July at Westacre Theatre and lastly a Summer BBQ organised by The West Norfolk Carers on July 9.

Those great local festivals the King’s Lynn Festival and Festival Too are just around the corner, so it’s a superb summer still to look forward to!