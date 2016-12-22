That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler: December 23rd

We are almost at another year’s end and my final column for 2016. Perhaps it’s time to take a short look back over the last twelve months, and the exciting events that were held in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk which I especially enjoyed. I should also like to thank those organisations who regularly contact me, keeping me informed of their latest projects so I can then pass the good news on to you!

Funnily enough, one of the most memorable musical events that came my way this year was only performed last Saturday, and it was a stunning rendering of a favourite work of mine – Handel’s Messiah – performed by the King’s Lynn Festival Chorus and the Meridian Sinfonia, conducted by music director Tom Appleton. My review appears elsewhere in this newspaper so I just mention it here briefly!

I cannot praise highly enough the continuing success of the King’s Lynn Festival and Festival Too, and have many happy memories of both. I was delighted to attend a recital by legendary pianist Angela Hewitt in the summer and was able to meet, for a short while, this talented artist who I have long admired; well done King’s Lynn Festival!

Exhibitions and events at Greyfriars Art Space, Lynn are always well worth a visit and view and, as I often mention, entertaining and educational events are frequently held at our local libraries and museums. I especially enjoyed the last two productions at Lynn Library given by Librarian Theatre of special versions of Hamlet and A Christmas Carol.

We are lucky to have several excellent groups in West Norfolk putting on shows and musicals spread throughout the year (I am especially looking forward to The Mikado in February performed by West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society) and on the lighter side of things, pantomimes are thick on the ground currently – we are spoilt for choice!

Don’t forget we also enjoy prestigious Poetry and Literary Festivals and the many heritage-based activities including Heritage Open Day and Hanse Day – yes we are certainly spoilt for choice!

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra also does us proud, giving many memorable concerts during the year, and I hope the newly-formed King’s Lynn Sinfonia goes from strength to strength in the future. This short ‘retrospective’ is getting longer so, perhaps it’s time to wind it up now and mention a few forthcoming events to conclude the column this time.

But again, many thanks indeed to all the groups and organisations that contribute to the rich variety of entertainment that’s in plentiful supply in our area.

Moving away from Lynn I notice The Bircham Gallery at Holt is running a Christmas Exhibition Part 2, going through until Wednesday, January 11, a varied seasonal showcase is on offer and admission is free.

It was great to hear members of The Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company singing Christmas Carols with such gusto outside a Hardwick Superstore recently; here is another local group well worth our support, and don’t forget King’s Morris are dancing for us on Boxing Day in South Wootton.

Westacre Theatre is holding it’s usual feast of seasonal treats and there’s plenty going on at Sandringham and our local stately homes – not to mention the Christmas Day Swim at Hunstanton, from 11am!

And finally ... I wish all readers a Very Happy Christmas and Prosperous New Year.... I’ll see you in 2017!