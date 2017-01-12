That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler: Friday, January 13th

It might be Friday the 13th, (unlucky for some), but there is nothing unlucky about the range of entertainment covered in this week’s column – and I certainly wish everyone involved in all the events coming up during 2017 in West Norfolk and beyond the very best of British!

Westacre Theatre’s great new season was covered in last week’s paper and besides reading that article and visiting the theatre’s website, I would mention that the physical brochure has also been published and this gives details of all the events being held, as well as weekly drama workshops for young people and a special dance evening, I noticed, on the evening of Tuesday, March 7 entitled Dancing on Waves of Grace, featuring dancers from the USA and Canada. As previously highlighted, there’s much to enjoy.

Reminding myself of the forthcoming Norfolk Symphony Orchestra’s Concert being performed on Sunday, January 29, starting at 3.30pm, I realised one of the pieces to be performed is Anton Webern’s Five Pieces, Op 5. Webern was a member of the so-called Second Viennese School of composers led by Arnold Schoenberg and featured recently on BBC Radio 3. It’s going to be an interesting concert, including more familiar music by Schumann, Brahms and Wagner. The venue is Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

As a complete contrast, but still being held at the Corn Exchange, if Webern is not your thing, how about the classic rock show A-Z of Rock? It’s coming on February 14, starting at 7.30pm; don’t forget it will be Mart time, so do allow extra time for parking, and visit The Mart as well!

Last week I made mention of the first class King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir. It just so happens that 2017 marks its 60th anniversary and a special celebratory dinner will be held at Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, January 25, 6.30pm for 7.30pm. Dr Paul Richards will be guest speaker and a piper will be in attendance as it will be Burns Night. For more information and ticket details contact the treasurer, Alan Miller, before January 16 on 01553 828539.

Another worthwhile event at Lynn’s Town Hall is a “fun horse racing ladies’ night”. Get those hats out and 7pm is time to get in the saddle on Friday, January 20 and the races are in Aid of the Mayor’s Charity, the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company. There will be eight races each with eight horses; admission is £2.50 and a bar is available. Buy your tickets on the door or contact 01553 762124 (the Civic Office) now!

If you enjoy jazz why not pay a visit to hear Eddie Seale’s Big Band at West Winch’s William Burt Centre for a modest £8? The band next performs there on Wednesday, March 7, from 8.30pm.

I am looking forward to paying Lynn Museum a visit soon and view the museum’s exhibition Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood 1800 to the present, which continues until June 11. I note there is also a new exhibition “The Pentney Brooches”, a special display of Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum. I will be taking a look around at the other exhibits as ticket admission includes everything on display. The number to call is 01553 775001 and the museum is open Tues-Sat, 10am-5pm.

Lastly, for this week, Dame Delia Dumplings is waiting to meet you at Downham Market Town Hall from tonight until Sunday. Dick Whittington is the panto where the good Dame appears, and matinees will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The Downham Amateur Dramatic Society is responsible for this extravaganza – break a leg, DADS!