That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler: Friday, January 20th

Now Christmas and the New Year are past, a good tonic (in my view) is attempting to get out and try that bracing January air, even if the weather (like the times), is unpredictable. I start this week, therefore, with two suggestions for getting out and about.

Try, firstly, a visit to Peckover House at Wisbech to hear a Conservation Talk at 2pm on dates between January 14 and February 19, while guided tours of the house are on dates from February 25-April 2. Booking is essential, so visit the Peckover House website or contact 01945 583463 for further details and events.

A family hide and seek trail is being held as the RSPB prepares for the Big Garden Birdwatch, between January 28-30 which is the world’s largest wildlife survey. You can visit RSPB Titchwell Marsh to join in the family event until January 29. The cost is just £1 per child, a very reasonable cost for this fun and fascinating event.

This year’s Visual Arts ‘Show Offs’ exhibition at the Greyfriars Art Space in Lynn runs from next Wednesday through to Saturday 28th. This is an exciting opportunity for College of West Anglia Art & Design and Media students to showcase their work in a professional gallery environment. The exhibition comprises examples of a range of courses and disciplines from across the department reflecting achievement at varying levels of study. Portfolio and assignment work developed by the mid-year point including painting, drawing and print, mixed-media, ceramics and 3D, photography, graphics and film-making are all represented, giving students the experience of exhibiting work in a public venue.

A private view takes place on Tuesday from noon to 2pm, then it will be open to the public from 10am-3pm on the following days and entry is free. Bookings for a tour are available with the programme manager Paul Gibson on 01553 815550

Once again I must praise the streaming of live plays, ballet and opera from cinemas generally. I recently attended a screening of Shakespeare’s The Tempest from The Royal Shakespeare Company, streamed to the Majestic in Lynn. Enjoyable, but not easy stuff; it was good to see a fairly full audience. I hope those under 18s who attended gained something from the experience. Next up it will be Verdi’s Il Trovatore from The Royal Opera House on Tuesday, January 31, at 7.15pm.

Still spending time in Shakespeare’s company, I notice an intriguing evening being held at St Nicholas’ Chapel, Lynn, between 7.30 and 8.30pm on Saturday, February 4, entitled Shakespeare’s Standup. It’s some lighter entertainment (I gather), provided by award-winning comedian Tim FitzHigham and features the ‘fight’ between Will Kempe the comedian and Will Shakespeare the actor and playwright over a comedy part in Hamlet. Recommended for all ages and tickets can be bought on the door, or contact 01553 774471 for details. To go or not to go.... Isn’t the answer obvious?

A group of King’s Lynn Library ‘friends’ is being assembled. Intrigued and interested? Phone the library now on 01553 761393 for details of what’s involved. And you may well find your local library in other parts of the district is setting up a similar group.

Lastly, don’t forget to view the King’s Lynn Festival’s website for details of forthcoming events, and as far as Festival Too is concerned, a 70s and 80s disco is being arranged for February 11 from 8pm ’til late. Tickets are a ‘tenner’ and you should call on 07795 236616 or 07825 888400 for more info. The Duke’s Head Hotel in Lynn is the cool and amazing venue for this event.