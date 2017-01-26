That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler: Friday, January 27th

I have praised, in previous columns, the excellent services our local museums and libraries provide. Last week, you may recall, I mentioned the possibility of becoming a ‘friend’ of local libraries and this week I start with two more library related items.

Firstly, don’t forget, CDs and DVDs can be borrowed or ordered from a library near you. There is a large back catalogue of all sorts of recordings (including classical) as well as musical scores which can be obtained. I understand these can also be ordered online on the Norfolk library service website. Go for it, but you must hold or obtain a Library Card.

Downham Library is holding a book folding session – Making Vases – on the 21st of next month between 1pm and 2.30pm. This sounds most intriguing and I read that booking essential if you are interested. For further information or to book the contact number is 01366 383073. Yet another one of those varied library events!

Standards are always high at concerts given by the Ladies Choir Coro Stellante and I am pleased to give notice of an Afternoon Tea Concert given by this popular group to be held on the afternoon of Sunday, February 5. Tea and cakes are served from 4pm and the concert begins at 5pm. Downham Market’s Methodist Church is the venue and music included is of the 1920s and 30s. Michael Kibblewhite directs and instrumentalists are the ever-popular Graham Instrall on drums , Akos Hasznos on double bass and John Byron on piano.

Tickets are available on the door, but as there will be a lot more than ‘two for tea’ why not book in advance on 01553 810116 or email tickets@corostellante.org.uk The ticket price of £12 includes music , tea and cakes.

Now for some reminders. The King’s Lynn Festival (which is already holding two chamber music recitals at Lynn’s Town Hall on February 10 and March 17 respectively, starting at 11am), has just announced two extra events.

First off is the showing of the film Closely Observed Trains (certificate 15) which is on Tuesday, March 21, starting at 2pm. On the same date in the evening, Michael Portillo is giving a 90-minute talk, book signing and a question-and-answer session. For tickets call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit the Festival’s website. The appropriate venue for both events is St George’s Guildhall.

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra’s next concert is this Sunday, starting at 3.30pm at the Corn Exchange, Lynn. And while on music, don’t forget that on Wednesday The Mikado opens in Lynn. This West Norfolk G and S Society’s production, is being performed between February 1 and 4 at the Arts Centre and once again tickets are available on 01553 764864.

Two special events to mention at the True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn. Next Wednesday, there’s an older person’s open day with free entry for over 60s and tea and biscuits will be available. Use may be made of the visitors to identify recently donated images!

The museum is also holding its secondhand book sales on the first Saturday of each month. You will be certain to pick up some genuine bargains and enjoy some refreshment at the same time.

Lastly, as usual, the King’s Lynn Music Society and also the Society of Arts and Sciences both have some interesting and uncommon events in their respective programmes.

Or, if you fancy ‘the dance’, why not take up line dancing? I note that classes are being held in Denver and Gaywood, with fully-qualified instructors and for further details you should contact 07554 008221 or 01406 350732.