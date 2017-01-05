That’s Entertainment with Andy Tyler: Friday, January 6th

After a very short break it’s time once again to wish readers a very happy and prosperous New Year. Although the times are uncertain, one thing we can rely on is the continuing wealth of entertainment, culture and heritage available to us in West Norfolk.

Despite my comments above, I felt as though I had re-visited Berlin last week as I attended a superb streaming of the New Year’s Concert live from the Berlin Philharmonic Hall with the Berlin Phil and Sir Simon Rattle conducting.

It was a great occasion and this prompts me to remind readers of live screenings coming up soon at Lynn’s Majestic and other cinemas of opera, ballet and theatre. I name Shakespeare’s The Tempest (RSC) and Verdi’s ‘ Il Trovatore (ROH) as special, but there are also splendid ballet productions coming along, so keep reading this paper or visit your cinema’s website for all the details.

Although it’s always a tonic to be entertained away from home (I sometimes attend a concert at London’s Wigmore Hall, for instance), it’s perhaps appropriate to remind readers of forthcoming events at the continuing King’s Lynn Festival.

The film Love and Friendship is being screened on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, at 2pm, the venue being St George’s Guildhall.

Also at the Guildhall on the same day (at 7.30pm) the TV presenter and archaeology writer, Mary-Ann Ochota, is giving a talk, Hidden Histories: A spotter’s guide to the British Landscape. By the way, you may recently have spotted Mary-Ann on Sky’s late night newspaper review.

The popular Coffee Concerts are also on the way (details to follow in a future column). Again all information available on the Festival website, so there’s no need to travel far!

I have been informed that the next meeting of Waterstone’s Book Group is at the Lynn store in Norfolk Street, starting at 4pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 25. Tea and coffee will be available and the book to discuss is John Christopher’s The Death of Grass – a book I enjoyed.

Another reminder. Our superb King’s Lynn Festival Chorus was featured on Radio 3’s Meet My Choir, which was broadcast on Sunday afternoon. For readers interested (many I hope), the item can still be heard on the BBC iPlayer. What a boost for our local singers.

There are many excellent choirs locally to join (and the New Year is always a good time, I suggest). You can always check out King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir, King’s Lynn Festival Chorus, West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society to start with, while further afield there are popular choirs in our other towns. Good luck searching if you are interested. On the subject of choirs, a reminder here that our local Military Wives group, RAF Marham Bluebirds, are singing at St Clement’s Church, in Outwell, at 7.30pm this evening.

King’s Lynn Music Society is offering a Song Recital at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 18, at Lynn’s Town Hall, the soprano being Raphaela Papadakis, with James Cheung on piano. It should be a lovely occasion.

There is still time to go over to view the Out of the Wood exhibition at Groundwork Gallery, in Purfleet Street, Lynn. Viewing is between 11am and 4pm on the next three weekends.

Lastly for this week, I recommend a last chance to take a look at the Art of Nature Photography at NWT Cley Marshes until January 10. Admission being free, call on 01263 740008 for details.

Well, there’s a few ideas for the New Year, and it’s only Friday, January 6.