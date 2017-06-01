The best show baa none at Bircham

Forget the Epsom Derby tomorrow, punters were able to place their bets on one of the most unusual races in Norfolk over the Bank Holiday Monday when a flock of sheep came under starter’s orders at the Bircham Windmill Country Day.
Crowds flocked to the venue for a great line-up of events, including sheep shearing, pony rides, horse dressage demonstration, play on the tractor, crafts, children’s activities, dog show and children’s show jumping.
Pictured, a runner coming out of the wool pack after the sheep come under starter’s orders at the country day. mlnf17af05332
