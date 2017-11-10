The Crown Inn in Northwold secures nomination for asset of community value

A steering group rallying to save Northwold’s remaining pub has secured an asset of community value (ACV) nomination.

Campaigners of Save The Crown Inn secured an ACV nomination from West Norfolk Council, enabling them to carry their project forward.

The nomination comes with a number of community benefits including increasing awareness of the pub’s sale and allowing the right to bid.

Steering group committee chairman Mark Vanderstay said the nomination is not only good news for the community, but also for The Crown Inn’s current owners.

He said the pub has received more publicity in the last couple of months than it has during its current tenure, and that this has likely increased awareness of its sale.

The steering group launched a £300,000 fundraising appeal to buy The Crown Inn in October to secure its future in the village.

In a post on the Save The Crown Inn campaign website, Mr Vanderstay said: “In the last 12 months, the Crown has had two viewings. Only two. One of those was our group. There have not been any offers.

“It has been on the market since February 2015 with no sign of movement.

“The current owners have tested the market at their favoured price and have found the only demand comes from our community.

“Let’s not forget that the sale price actually increased last summer, yet we’re still here and progressing with our plan.

“The ACV listing aligns the buyer and seller in such a way that could benefit both.

“It is necessary to realise that any failure to raise the necessary funds will not rest solely with the community or this group. This point has been raised from the very beginning.”

To find out more about Save The Crown Inn, or to make a pledge, visit www.savethecrowninn.co.uk or call 01366 308381.