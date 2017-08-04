The Eagle has landed in King’s Lynn as new pub opens up its doors

Pub-goers in Lynn now have a new venue to enjoy following the launch of the Eagle free house in Norfolk Street on Saturday.

The Eagle, which occupies the former Bar Red site at 110 Norfolk Street, opened its doors for the first time at the weekend after a £126,000 refurbishment inside the pub.

Interior of The Eagle pub on Norfolk Street, King's Lynn. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Landlords Arron Walford and Alex Nevozajs, who also own Lynn-based Foxford Clothing, said they were excited about their new venture after a successful launch.

Saturday night saw more than 600 guests get a flavour of the new venue with live music from Lynn band Chest of Pogs.

Mr Walford said: “We want to offer the community a new place to come during the day.

“We are trying to get local people involved and there is already a nice community feel here.”

The venue now has 11 screens throughout to show televised football matches, cricket, horse racing, rugby and more via Sky Sports and BT Sport.

“We are taking it back to its traditional roots,” Mr Walford added.

The Eagle has a team of 10 part-time bar staff ready to serve customers.

There is already a full program of events planned at the new venue, with an array of themed nights on the schedule.

Tuesdays will be race nights, on Wednesdays there will be a pool knockout tournament and you can expect live music every Friday and Saturday nights.

Mr Walford said they are now booked up until Christmas in terms of live music acts.

A pool table, a darts board, a beer garden and an outside bar called The Eagle’s Nest – which is due to be ready in the next couple of weeks – are also provided at the venue.

Just one of the offers The Eagle has is a loyalty card scheme which means after buying eight pints you can get one free – this offer is in place from Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.

Mr Walford said the pub will pride itself on its cheap drinks, with ales costing between £1.99 and £2.35.

The bar has quite a long and interesting history dating back to the 19th century, and has now returned to what it would have been known as in 1959.

It was Oddfellows originally, then The Railway in 1847 – it amalgamated with The White Swan next door to become The Eagle and Swan around 1897.

Bombed during the war in 1942, it reopened as The Eagle, later becoming Chicago Rock Café, and then The Orange House when Chicago’s moved across the road, before it became Bar Red in 2006.

The former owners of Bar Red are due to open the doors to their new venture – The Nip and Growler Craft Ale House on High Street – in the next few weeks.

The Craft Union Free House’s hours are 10am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 2am Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 11pm Sunday.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/theeaglekingslynn.