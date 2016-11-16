The great Brancaster Primary bake off

After an interesting tour of the lifeboat house, and watching films of the crew in action, Thrift Class at Brancaster Primary School made some delicious cakes to sell on a stall.

Among the goodies for sale were flap jacks, muffins and biscuits shaped as lifeboats and the boots that lifeboat crew wears.

A total of £40 was raised by the school and presented to Michael Frary towards the Wells Lifeboat Appeal.

Pictured above are children from Brancaster Primary School presenting a cheque.