The magic of Christmas comes to Howard Junior

There was an award ceremony of pure Christmas magic at Howard Junior School at their end-of-term assembly.

Author Pippa Goodhart visited the school to present awards for attendance, good behaviour and academic success certificates.

Goodhart, who wrote Winnie the Witch under a pseudonym, has sold millions of copies around the world.

Pupils joined Pippa for this photocall wearing an array of suitably festive knitwear, as the visit coincided with national Christmas jumper day. Picture submitted.