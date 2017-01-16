The Queen attends church service at Flitcham with new Lord Snowdon

The new Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, pictured top left, joined Her Majesty The Queen at Church in Flitcham on Sunday, just two days after the death of his father.

Lord Snowdon, the former husband of Princess Margaret and royal photographer, died on Friday at the age of 86. The Queen has always been close to her niece and nephew and was said to have been “deeply saddened” by Lord Snowdon’s death.

A smiling Queen was wearing a bright purple outfit, equipped with an umbrella to protect herself from the inclement Norfolk weather.

She was followed by Prince Philip, 95, who wrapped up against the cold in a calf-length green coat.

This was the 90-year-old’s second visit to church this year, having been forced to miss the traditional New Year church service due to illness. As a result of a heavy cold, she was not able to attend the Christmas morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church for the first time since 1988.

