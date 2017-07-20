The Snail Racing World Championship returns to West Norfolk

The Snail Racing World Championship made a spectacular return on Saturday, with 135 fierce competitors battling it out for the title.

The winner, Larry the snail, was brought to the table by Tara Beasley, 41, who found him in her garden in Castle Acre, near Swaffham, the night before the competition.

Action from the World Championship Snail Racing 2017 in Congham, Norfolk - New world champion Tara Beasley with Larry the Snail

She said: “It was my snail called Larry that won the racing. I found him at 12.30pm on Friday night in my garden.

“I have since learned that there is a snail called Larry on Spongebob SquarePants, but my Larry came to be named Larry as my family are fans of TV show Impractical Jokers.

“It was a bit of a joke with my friend Dale Thorne who was 2015 champ.

“It was a fun day and I am so surprised how far the story has gone, with it appearing on some sites world wide.”

Action from the World Championships Snail Racing 2017 in Congham - with snail master Neil Riseborough leading the races.

Larry the snail covered the 13 inch course in two minutes and forty seconds, but was not quick enough to beat the record of two minutes.

Organiser, Helen Lilley said: “It was a great day. We raised around £3,000 for St Andrew’s Church, and everyone appeared to be enjoying themselves immensely.”

