The Woottons parish bids farewell to reverend

The Scout and Guide headquarters at North Wootton was packed to the rafters as well-wishes bid a fond farewell to retiring reverend David Tate on Sunday.

Rev Tate, who took his final service at All Saints Church on Sunday, has stepped aside after more than a decade serving parishoners in the Woottons.

The vicar, 72, is returning to Kent with his wife Margaret to spend more time with their daughter and family.

Pictured at the front, from left, are: Margaret Tate, Rev David Tate and grandaughter Megan Riley-Tate. Pictured behind are family and friends at North Wootton Scout and Guide headquarters. mlnf17mf05034