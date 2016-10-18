Thetford Riverside gets some TLC

The first restaurant tenant at a brand new £8 million leisure complex in Thetford is set to offer an American flavour.

Visitors to Thetford Riverside, in Bridge Street, will be able to enjoy a meal at Grand Central American Bar & Grill, run by TLC Inns, when it opens around January.

TLC Inns is to invest £450,000 in opening the 156-cover restaurant which will create at least 30 new jobs.

It will be available within the largest of the units at Thetford Riverside and will be the first Grand Central in Norfolk.

The menu at TLC’s existing nine outlets, which are all located in the East Anglia region, include American favourites such as barbecue wings, macaroni cheese, lobster, hot dogs and burgers, salads, and a selection of steaks.

Steve Haslam, who runs TLC Inns with his wife Jo, said: “We are very excited to be opening in Thetford. The Riverside scheme is the perfect site for our next Grant Central.

“It’s a great location close to the town centre, but easily accessible by car and has views over the river. With the cinema and a strong food offer, Riverside will give visitors from the Thetford catchment another reason to visit the town and to stay longer.

“We’ve just had a very successful opening of a big Grand Central in Chelmsford, which has already broken all records for us and we believe that our formula of family ownership, food prepared from fresh and cooked to order plus a fun, friendly atmosphere will allow us to achieve similar success in Thetford.”

Cllr Bill Borrett, chairman of Breckland Council, said: “I am very excited to see the transformation of Thetford Riverside, a great regeneration project, and I am very proud of what Breckland Council has achieved here.

“I am really pleased that TLC have chosen to locate their next Grand Central restaurant and bar in the development, I think it is a great boost for Thetford. They are an expanding company and I can’t wait to see it open so we can all come along and enjoy it.”

Thetford Riverside is a development by Breckland Bridge, an innovative joint venture between Breckland Council and The Land Group. It is a key regeneration project for Thetford, designed to act as a catalyst for further development.

The site’s 62-bed Travelodge is expected to officially open this week and the three-screen The Light cinema is on track to open around the end of the month.

The leisure complex also includes four other units, all of which feature outside terraces for alfresco dining overlooking a newly landscaped river front, and advanced discussions are said to be underway with a number of interested restaurant chains.