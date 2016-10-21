Third Hillington Square development to be named Colby Court

The latest phase of the multi-million pound regeneration of Lynn’s Hillington Square is to be named Colby Court, owners Freebridge Community Housing have said.

The company says the name, which was announced today, reflects the history of the estate, as one of the original blocks also bore the name Colby.

Work on the project, which is the third phase of the £30 million transformation of the site, is due to be completed by the end of the year.

A meet and greet event for tenants moving back into the complex is also expected to take place in December.

Michelle Gant, Freebridge’s director of engagement, said: “Colby Court, like all of our previous work at Hillington Square, brings together the new and modern, whilst not forgetting the heritage of what’s gone before.

“We want residents to feel a connection with the new developments, and hope by having engaged them in the naming process we can foster a stronger sense of community within the area.”

Work on the fourth phase of the project is due to begin early in the new year.

However, last month, Freebridge announced that section of the work, covering the area which faces onto Bridge Street, including Greenland House, Ladysmith House, Farrow House and Vicarage House, would be done in two stages, meaning some parts will not start until 2018.