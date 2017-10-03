Thornham orchard toasts apple heritage

Plans to increase the volume of cider produced at the Drove Orchards site in Thornham are progressing well, its owner says.

Visitors were able to see a demonstration of the cider-making process during the farm’s open day on Sunday.

Drove Orchards Open Day Owner Andrew Jamieson and Karen Rigby delve into an enormous box of Crown Gold apples

Owner Andrew Jamieson said: “I’m really pleased with the day. We’ve raised our game and there are more stalls. We’ve got more artisan stalls and this the direction we want to take.

“We want to attract local artisan businesses who make and sell their own product.”

Attractions included a crab pot-making demonstration, a gun dog display, pottery, artwork and plants while trained blacksmith Katherine Womack, from Fakenham, had produced a series of silhouetted hares dancing across the grass.

But the day’s emphasis was on apples - boxes and boxes of them picked from Drove’s Heritage orchard of 160 varieties of East Anglian apples.