Thousands flock to Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Day in King’s Lynn

Some of Lynn’s most historic sites were packed with visitors on Sunday, when Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Day made their return.

Thousands flocked to Lynn town centre to tour historic buildings, admire classic cars and immerse themselves in an active history lesson.

Visitors explored the wine vaults at the Bank House, went down the air raid shelters in the Tuesday Market Place, climbed the tower and toured the crypt at Clifton House, boarded the pontoons to see the Baden Powell craft and the found the King’s Lynn Rowers Club, alongside the Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority, among other attractions.

Recreating two popular children’s past-times of the last 100-years, youngsters were also invited to make thread spinners and peg dolls.

There was also a pop-up cinema in the Tuesday Market Place showing archive films of West Norfolk.

Vancouver Quarter marketing and events assistant, David Blackmore, said: “This free drop-in session was perfect for children to create toys their grandparents would have played with, and hopefully brought to life how different life would have been in the early 20th century, compared to today.”

And vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100-years parked up at Tuesday Market Place.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “Cars started to arrive from 8am, and at 10am over 200 cars were in place for the public to view.

“There was an amazing collection of cars; some in perfect condition, and a few still under renovation.

“Many proud drivers told some interesting stories to the public on the history of their cars.

“The day was enjoyed by the public as well as the car owners. Even the weather was kind and kept dry for everyone.”

On display were a 1992 Jaguar XJRS, which is one of a limited edition of 100, Rolls Royces from 1950s, 60s and 70s, a 1963 Cadillac, as well as Morris Minors, Ford Cortinas and MG Midgets.

Ms Nockolds added: “Classic Car Day is fast becoming the traditional end of the borough council’s programme of free summer events in King’s Lynn, and what a summer it’s been.”

