Thousands flock to Hunstanton Carnival

The annual Hunstanton carnival, which took place at the weekend, was a whizz-bang success in more ways than one.

The first was a new event, a spectacular fireworks show on Saturday evening, following another first, a fun dog show earlier in the day.

HUNSTANTON CARNIVAL The Sunny Hunny Belles of the Red Hat Ladies Society were a riot of colour. From left - Hilary Letch, Teresa Rudd, Zena Fisher, Angie Dickinson and Deanne Pritchard

Then, on Sunday, the town exploded with the carnival procession itself.

Topped and tailed by two red Routemaster buses it snaked around the town from the Recreation ground to the Green where the wheeled and walking floats were judged by mayor, Adrian Winnington, accompanied by the mayoress, his wife, Catherine.

They had to do a lot of head-scratching for most of the town’s organisations were imaginatively represented including the Royal National Lifeboat Institution whose more serious theme was ‘Respect the Water’, their annual warning that the North Sea may look inviting on a sunny summer’s day but also has its hidden dangers.

Smithdon High School showcased its commitment to the sciences and a wide range of organisations, such as the scouts and guides, had obviously spent hours designing their various tableaux.

HUNSTANTON CARNIVAL From left - a moment's rest for mayor Adrian Winnington, his wife, mayoress Catherine, and event organiser, Steve Ellis

Their emphasis was on light-hearted displays such as Hunstanton’s girl-guiding units take on Hook a Duck and the scout group’s Horse Carousel.

The weekend had everything from martial arts to music with Rock Choir, the Decomposers and Kitty Leeming performing on Saturday to a full afternoon of main area entertainment on the Sunday.

Event controller Steve Ellis said: “It’s been a very good carnival year. Everyone appears to have enjoyed it and the fireworks on Saturday evening were fantastic.”

There was a break in the carnival in 2008 after which the event was taken over by a committee of volunteers headed for the last three years by Mr Ellis.

HUNSTANTON CARNIVAL Rollason Stage School on parade

He said the aim was to plough the money made at one carnival into the following year’s event.

A wide range of stalls on the green included several charities who, from the crowds around their stalls, must have raised more that useful sums of money for their various causes.

There was also plenty to tickle the tastebuds, including venison, old-fashioned liquorice, home-made fudge, wood-fired pizzas and artisan breads.

Carnivals are old-fashioned and traditional yet in this modern age their magic still spell-binds.

HUNSTANTON CARNIVAL Danny Manning and Annie Kelly, this year's Prince Charming and Cinderella, give a regal wave

”We numbered the crowd in thousands,” said a satisfied Mr Ellis.

HUNSTANTON CARNIVAL Entertainer Crazy Bananas

HUNSTANTON CARNIVAL On parade during the procession