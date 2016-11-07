Thousands flock to King’s Lynn’s Fawkes in the Walks

Thousands turned out to see King’s Lynn’s biggest fireworks display on Friday as the fuse was lit for the Fawkes in the Walks bonfire night.

Now in its eighth year, the spectacular evening is one of the highlight of the town’s winter events calendar and this year’s event proved to be just as impressive.

Droves of families flocked to the popular park for the free event to see a traditional bonfire, and a dazzling display.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “Fawkes in The Walks 2016 was the best year yet.

“It was absolutely fantastic – the weather was perfect, and I think we had around 10,000 people attending, over the course of the evening, and they all had good fun.

“Our thanks go to the police and police cadets, and uniformed services students from the College of West Anglia, who worked with council staff to make it a safe and secure evening for everyone.”

The bonfire was lit by West Norfolk mayor David Whitby at 6.30pm with the main display starting 90 minutes later.

Lynn’s College of West Anglia had security students working, gaining experience at a major public event, while 21 National Citizen Service volunteers helped out with the clear up on the Saturday morning.