Thousands flock to Stradsett country and craft show

Motorbike stunt riders and galloping acrobats were some of the attractions on offer at Stradsett Country and Craft show over the weekend.

The two-day event, which is now in its fourth year, attracted thousands of people to the stately home of Stradsett Hall.

Stradsett Country & Craft Show Harvey Williams 2

Paula Edmundson, company director of Classic Festivals and Events, said: “We were delighted at the attendance this year which, on the Sunday, doubled from last year.

“We have had a tremendous and extremely pleasing feedback with regards to the show. We actually had a granny ring into the office saying she loved the show and her grandchildren have not stopped speaking about it.

“The show continues to grow and we do believe it has something for everybody from Celebrity Chef Alan Coxon to the Festivals of Dogs area.

“We like to say that are not too big, or too small but just right and we are very lucky to have such a beautiful venue care of Alfred Bagge.”

The show again offered something for people of all ages.

For the first time the event featured a festival of dogs, with agility and other classes for four-legged friends to compete in, along with main ring demonstrations.

There were also more than 70 trade stands, featuring shetland pony displays, motorbike stunts, fly fishing displays, sheep racing and rural pastimes.

The show supports British artisan produce, gifts and crafts.