Thousands of visitors enjoy Holkham Country Fair

Visitors enjoyed two days of countryside pursuits, rural crafts, displays, performances and delicious local produce at this year’s Holkham Country Fair.

The annual fair prides itself on the quality of the entertainment on offer throughout the day in the grand ring.

Holkham Hall Country Fair The Red Arrows

And this year did not disappoint with a number of firsts for the event.

Dhzigitovka, The Way of The Cossack Warrior wowed and amazed the watching crowds with their horsemanship, precision and skill in a fast-paced stunt riding extravaganza.

Taking centre stage on the Sunday was The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams.

As part of their display the Red Arrows exhibited their trademark speed, close formations and precision flying.

Holkham Hall Country Fair

From fast-paced aerobatics to aviation classics, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Display returned to the skies of Norfolk,the fair brought visitors a unique opportunity to see the iconic World War II Spitfire, Hurricane and Dakota on both days.

As well as country-focussed activities, visitors also had an array of choice when it came to food and drink, with more than 100 trade stands in the fine food village during the two-day spectacular.