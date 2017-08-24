Thousands raised at inaugural show in South Runcton

Thousands of people enjoyed a falconry display, a classic vehicle display and pony rides at an event raising money for charity at the weekend.

The Magpie Centre, home of West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association at South Runcton, held its first ever Craft and Country Show on Sunday, which raised more than £4,000 for the cause.

Caroline Dudley, who volunteers for the centre, said the day was a great success, with around 2,000 people attending.

She said: “If we get permission, we are hoping to turn it into an annual event and build on the success we’ve had this year.”

The day, organised by fellow volunteer Graham Adderson, saw visitors enjoy an array of activities at the charity’s Wallington Hall home, including dance routines, a tug of war and a carriage riding demonstration from Susi Rogers-Hartley, who is a wheelchair user.

Ms Dudley said: “Susi’s demonstration was most inspiring. It was the opening demo of the day but those who were there were highly impressed.”

She said the money raised will go towards the cost of riding lessons for people of all ages who have a wide range of learning and physical difficulties.

To find out more about the Magpie Centre, visit: www.rda-westnorfolk.org.uk.

