Thousands raised at Swaffham Rotary golf day

More than £4,000 was raised for good causes at the Swaffham Rotary Club’s annual charity golf day, officials have announced.

Almost 90 players, in over 20 teams, took part in the event held at the Swaffham Golf Club last month.

The proceeds will now be shared between the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA) and other Rotary causes.

Representatives of both main beneficiaries were among the teams taking part, with Norfolk’s High Sheriff, James Bagge, representing SSAFA in his role as an ambassador for the group.

The presentations to the winners were among the first duties to be undertaken by the Rotary club’s new president, Bill Muir, who has succeeded David Morris in the role.