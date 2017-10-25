Thousands raised during charity ride at Sandringham

Nearly 400 horse riders and carriage drivers have made the most of a chance to enjoy the lovely scenery of The Queen’s Sandringham estate.

It was a record entry for the annual sponsored ride and they raised an impressive £5,900 which has been donated to the charity Break.

These rides are held twice a year and they have raised a total of £74,500 since the first was organised back in 2002.

Organiser Anne Holt said: “All the horses and riders seemed to enjoy their day and I have received lots of glowing comments. Thank you to everyone for their continued support.”

She said that the weather was perfect and the rain a few days prior to the ride made the going good and nicely softened the tracks.

Riders were given a choice of five, eight or 10 mile routes which began in West Newton Park and towards Sandringham House.

The route then continued at the back of Sandringham Church and also Park House and went along tracks through woodland and around the edge of the Lavender fields. The eight and 10 mile routes continued beside Babingley river and along tracks to the finish back in the park.

Anne said “We were grateful to Raynet again for manning radio controls and helping riders and their horses stay safe at the road crossings. St John’s Ambulance was also in attendance and again we are grateful for their support.

“Everyone was impressed by my office which was a Lynx Bus which the company kindly donated for the day. And thanks to Jack Snacks who provided catering”.

Next year’s ride dates have now been set for Sunday, May 6 and Sunday, October 7. Details will be available from early December.