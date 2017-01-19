Thousands raised in memory of Swaffham postlady Carol

Organisers of a fundraising event held in memory of a popular Swaffham postal worker have handed over thousands of pounds raised on the day to hospital bosses.

More than 1,000 people packed into the town’s Assembly Rooms for the event in November, which was held in honour of town postlady Carol Gilding.

Carol, who was 62, died earlier in 2016, after a fight against cancer.

A total of £3,600 was raised at the event, which has now been presented to chemotherapy unit staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The presentation was made by members of the Swaffham Lions, who organised the event.

Members of Carol’s family, friends and former colleagues also attended the presentation.

The club said: “Lions from Swaffham, Dereham, King’s Lynn, Hunstanton, Wells and Downham Market are planning events to raise enough money to buy eight pumps for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The cheque presented to the Chemotherapy Room, by Swaffham Lions, is sufficient to buy a pump and a stand, an excellent start.”

Meanwhile, a civic reception will be held in the club’s honour tonight to mark the centenary of the Lions movement.

Community leaders including town mayor Paul Darby and West Norfolk borough mayor David Whitby are expected to attend the event, which is taking place at the Assembly Rooms.